Custodial death: Will book 10 GRP officers, CBI tells Bombay HC

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Wednesday informed the Bombay High Court that it has decided to charge 10 railway police officers for abetment to unnatural sex in the 2014 “custodial death” case of 24-year-old Agnello Valdaris. CBI counsel Hiten Venegaonkar told the court that they had received the required sanction from higher authorities to charge the GRP personnel under Section 377 (read with 109) of the Indian Penal Code and would soon file a supplementary report in this regard before the trial court.

Venegaonkar, however, told the high court that while CBI had found evidence that Valdaris had been abused by the railway police, it had not found any prima facie evidence against the police to book them for Valdaris’s murder. A division bench headed by Justice Ranjit More has now directed the counsel for Valdaris’s family to respond to the CBI’s statements on his death being an accident. Agnelo, a Wadala resident, was killed in custody of the Wadala Railway Police after he was arrested for stealing a gold chain and a ring in April 2014. While the police claimed that Valdaris had attempted to flee and was run over by a local train, his father Leonard alleged that he died in police custody and sought a CBI probe.

The three co-accused in the case, including a minor, also became co-petitioners in the plea filed by Leonard and alleged that they had been subjected to torture and sexual abuse while in custody. The CBI took over the probe from the GRP two-and-a-half-years ago, after Valdaris’s family approached the high court.

During the last hearing, the CBI had submitted the statement of a rail motorman who, the agency claimed, was operating the train that allegedly hit Valdaris. It had claimed that the motorman had said he had seen a person running between the tracks near Wadala station with the police chasing him on the day of the incident but by the time he hit the brakes, it was too late. The court is likely to take up the matter for hearing after four weeks.

Byculla case

A chief metropolitan magistrate’s court on Wednesday directed Swati Sathe, DIG (Prisons), and other respondents to reply to an application

seeking directions to conduct narco analysis, brain mapping and a lie detector test on them in connection with the alleged custodial death case of Byculla prison inmate, Manjula Shetye.

