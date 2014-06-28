Custodial death case: CBI books Wadala railway cops for murder

The CBI has registered a murder case against 10 police personnel who were posted at Wadala Railway Police Station in Mumbai in connection with alleged custodial death of a 24-year-old Mumbai resident arrested by them in April this year.

The agency has taken over the case on the direction of the Bombay High Court (HC), which had ordered CBI to start a fresh probe into the alleged custodial death of Agnelo Valdaris on April 18 and custodial torture of others, CBI spokesperson said.

After conducting an initial inquiry, the agency registered a case against 10 police personnel then posted at Wadala Railway Police Station and other unnamed persons under IPC sections relating to criminal conspiracy, murder, unnatural offences among others, and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and provisions of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000.

The HC had observed that “an attempt was made by police to fabricate evidence” and directed CBI on June 17 to probe the custodial death of Valdaris on the plea of his father.

Agnelo and his three friends were arrested by Wadala railway police for stealing a gold chain and a ring in April.

Police claimed he had attempted to flee and was run over by a local train on April 18 while crossing the railway tracks.

However, his father alleged Valdaris died in police custody due to the beating and sought a CBI probe.

The court had said the state government too had shielded the accused as they were policemen.

The three friends of Agnelo, arrested along with him, were the co-petitioners in the case. They were allegedly beaten up and sexually abused while in custody.

Agnelo and others had been picked up by Wadala railway police from their residences on April 15, 2014 on the suspicion of involvement in a theft.

