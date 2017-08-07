CST-Navi Mumbai Airport Metro will be integrated with Harbour Line corridor

he elevated train is a proposed high-speed rail corridor on the Harbour Line. (File Photo) he elevated train is a proposed high-speed rail corridor on the Harbour Line. (File Photo)

The proposed Airport Metro, connecting the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport and the upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport, will integrate with the CSTM-Panvel Elevated Train from Mankhurd. The merger will help provide seamless connectivity to commuters and will save on costs. “By merging the two corridors beyond Mankhurd, we can save on costs and land. Having two lines to the same destination will only be duplication,” said UPS Madan, Metropolitan Commissioner, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

The elevated train is a proposed high-speed rail corridor on the Harbour Line. Unlike regular trains, the trains on this corridor will be air-conditioned. Since it will be running on standard gauge, it can be easily integrated with the metro corridor. “The line may divert from Seawoods to head towards Panvel. We are yet to finalise these details and we would know the final plan only after it is sanctioned,” said a spokesperson from the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), which is executing the railway project with the Maharashtra government. The Airport Metro, beginning from Andheri East, will take the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd route to connect to the new airport in Panvel. However, while the metro will have regular stops along the line even beyond Mankhurd, the elevated train will have fewer stops. “Since it is a high-speed corridor, it will have fewer stations, but the metro will have to stop at regular intervals,” added Madan.

The corridors will also have an interchange with the proposed Metro 2, which will be connecting Dahisar West with Mankhurd, making it more convenient for commuters. The MRVC spokesperson added that the proposal for the rail corridor, expected to cost Rs 15,000 crore, has been submitted to the Niti Aayog and they have suggested some changes.

