Till February 17, main runway of Mumbai international airport to be shut for 7 hours

Flight operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA), Mumbai, may be constrained in the coming days as the main runway will remain closed for seven hours a day from February 1 to February 17.

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) to conduct operations on the main runway is in place for equipment maintenance at

the airport.

Officials from the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said maintenance of Instrument Landing System (ILS) is being conducted. “We are conducting maintenance of the Instrument Landing System equipment. It is used to improve lighting at the airport during night hours. The work will take longer, hence, the block on the main runway,” a senior airport official said.

The secondary runway can operate fewer flights compared to the main one. Officials said as airlines have been informed about the NOTAM, they would have re-scheduled operations in such a way that there are fewer cancellations.

The NOTAM is in place on the main runway from 10 am to 5 pm, except for Wednesday. “On Wednesday, NOTAM will be issued for the second runway, from 11 am to 11.15 am and 1.15 pm to 3 pm. The main runway will be open for operations,” an officials.

Airlines have informed their customers about the development through social media. “Due to main runway unavailability at Mumbai airport between 10 am and 5 pm till February 17, our flights to and from Mumbai may get affected,” a statement from the Jet Airways read.

