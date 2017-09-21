Crushing season set to start from November 1

Representational image Representational image

Sugar mills in Maharashtra will start their crushing season this year from November 1. This was decided at a high-level ministerial committee meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday, said Minister for Cooperation Subhash Deshmukh. With the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana demanding clarity about the proposed revenue-sharing formula, which is to yet to be implemented, the start of the crushing season might see some fireworks.

Unlike in Karnataka, the government in Maharashtra decides the start date for the crushing season. Mills that start early face penal action, which includes a fine of Rs 500 per tonne of cane crushed. Traditionally, mills in Maharashtra start operations post Diwali with the arrival of cane harvests from Marathwada. Last year’s drought had taken its toll on Maharashtra’s cane season, with the state producing just about 42 lakh tonne of sugar. Given the important role the state plays in the sugar scenario of the country, any disruption in cane supply poses multiple challenges for the country.

The state will, for the first time, be seeing revenue sharing between growers and mills as per the 70:30 formula recommended by the C Rangarajan Committee. The cane control board, supposed to meet on September 13, will meet on September 28 to finalise this formula. Millers, on their part, have expressed their desire to share the revenues of sugar produced during the crushing season of 2016-17 only. The Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, whose leader MP Raju Shetti is a member of the cane control board, however, has asked for revenue sharing of actual sugar sold during last year.

Sugar prices in the last one year had also seen a steady rise, which the Sanghatana wants to be taken into account for the revenue sharing formula. Last year had presented an anomaly as many mills had unsold stock of 2015-16 but had produced little or, in some cases, no sugar for the 2016-17 season. Yogesh Pande, spokesperson of the Sanghatana, said they will demand that an increase in sugar prices last year be considered. “Prices had crossed Rs 3,000 per quintal in January, so millers must have made enough money. This they should share with the growers,” he said.

Pande said that there are indications that the final formula might not reflect the rise in sugar prices. “We are waiting for the meeting and if these factors are not taken into consideration we shall not hesitate to knock the doors of the High Court,” he said. Once Shetti returns from his southern India tour, the Sanghatana will hold its annual Ooshparishad where it will declare its demand for the payment of the first installment of cane prices.

