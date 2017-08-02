Crop insurance deadline will not be extended beyond August 5: CM

The state government on Tuesday said the crop insurance deadline, which has been extended till August 5, will not be further extended. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the state legislature assembly, “The state government has given the crop insurance extension from July 31 to August 5. There will be no further extension.”

It is only in five to six districts of Maharashtra where farmers are still waiting to avail the crop insurance, he said. The state government will deploy the additional manpower to get the process completed, the CM assured.

While revealing that the crop insurance claims recorded are Rs 7 crore and would increase, he said, “It was brought to our notice that some farmers had made multiple claims from as many as five banks. There are individuals who claimed crop insurance of Rs one crore.”

To avoid the misuse of crop insurance, he said, “From next year, we will have the KYC (know your customer) model in place. This would help avoid the misuse of the crop insurance and also ensure deserving ones are not left out.”

