Crimes against women: December 16 gangrape victim’s parents join protest

Hundreds of Mumbaikars gathered on Marine Drive on Monday, to take part in a silent protest against the increasing crimes against women. The march started at 5 pm near Air India building and the protesters walked till Girgaun Chowpatty on the Marine Drive promenade. The parents of December 16 Delhi gangrape victim also participated in the silent protest.

The mother of the victim said, “This is my first visit to Mumbai. We are very thankful that people unite in such large numbers when it comes to crimes against women. I know that my daughter’s sacrifice will not go waste. We will keep fighting against such criminals. However, I am unhappy that the criminals who assaulted by daughter are still alive.”

The 2012 Delhi gangrape victim’s father said, “Now, capital punishment for those who rape girls below 12 years has been approved. What about those girls who are between 12 and 18 years, and those above 18? Should not they get justice? I feel law should be one for every citizen and not different, depending on the girl’s age.”

“Political parties are interested in winning seats, nobody wants to work for the society. I feel the president should not be affiliated to any political party, but should be someone from among the common people. We have been travelling to different states, fighting for crimes against women, but the government has turned a deaf ears to our pray,” he said.

NGO worker Seema said, “We compare our development with European countries, but we are 100 years behind them when it comes to crimes against women.” Protester Vinata Shetty said, “We are expressing our solidarity against the incident that took place six years ago, the one that took place in Kathua and every crime against women that has been taking place. This should stop.”

