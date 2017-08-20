Crime Branch team busts Noida call centre ‘duping’ people in Mumbai with fake policies

THE MUMBAI Crime Branch has claimed to have busted an “illegal” call centre in Noida from where a gang of eight allegedly duped people in Mumbai through fraudulent calls.

According to the police, the eight arrested have duped people on the pretext of investing in insurance policies. So far, police have found Rs 2 crore that the accused are suspected to have earned over the last few years.

The accused include two former employees of insurance companies, who had stolen customer data from five insurance companies. They used this database to target customers by calling them and offering them various options for investing into new insurance policies.

Deputy Police Commissioner Nisar Tamboli said, “The accused would call people and offer profitable insurance policies with attractive gifts. The offer would be so irresistible that several people fell for it.”

The accused have been identified as Kaptansingh Chauhan alias Bobby alias Sandeep Gupta, 26, Anilsingh Rahatat, 24, Rajnathsinh Chauhan, 19, Aashish Gupta, 30, Harish Goswami, 28, Anil Tiwari, alias Raja, 20, Upendra Bhadoriya, 23 and Rinku Solanki, 24.

Arrested in Noida, the accused were produced before a magistrate on Saturday.

Kaptansinh and Gupta had stolen database of insurance customers from their former companies, said police.

“Solanki, who had previously worked with a mobile phone company, would procure SIM cards on forged identities. The cards were used only to make calls and would be otherwise kept switched off,” added an official.

The Crime Branch had began investigation into the case after a complaint of a man being duped of Rs 22.02 lakh between 2015 and 2017 was lodged with the department.

The accused have been booked for cheating, forgery, acts of common intention and criminal breach of trust as per the provisions of Indian Penal Code and they have been remanded to police custody till August 24, added an official.

