Crime against women rears its ugly head in Pune again

A group of men allegedly slapped a student of D Y Patil Engineering College and hit her brother with an iron rod after they protested against their attempts to tease her.

The incident took place while the girl was on her way home with her brother on a motorcycle on Wednesday evening. A group of eight men, who were in a four-wheeler, started honking when they saw her. When her brother protested, they allegedly beat him up with an iron rod, and slapped the girl.

The brother of the girl has lodged a complaint at the Dighi police station. Police have booked the driver of the four-wheeler, identified as Mayur Khese, and seven others under sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 341, 324, 323, 427 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the complainant, he had picked his sister up from her college and they were headed home on his motorcycle on Wednesday evening, when Khese allegedly started to honk at them repeatedly.

When he questioned Khese and his friends, they intercepted his motorcycle and he and his companions allegedly beat up the girl’s brother. They also slapped his sister, said the complainant. Khese allegedly hit the complainant with an iron rod, seriously injuring him. After the incident, the girl and her brother approached Dighi police station and lodged a first information report against the assailants. Police Sub-Inspector R V Ghatge, who is investigating the case, said they are yet to arrest the accused.

“The accused are on the run. Khese is a resident of Lohegaon area. We have lodged an offence against Khese and others on the basis of the complaint. The accused and the complainant didn’t know each other. An investigation is being conducted and search is on to trace the accused,” he said.

