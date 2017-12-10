Crawford Market Redevelopment Project: 130 shops restored in 1st phase

After the BMC’s alleged U-Turn, the private developer had approached the Bombay High Court. (File/Photo) After the BMC’s alleged U-Turn, the private developer had approached the Bombay High Court. (File/Photo)

With 50 per cent of work in the first phase completed, the long-due Crawford Market Redevelopment Project has taken a step forward. In all, 130 shops have been restored in the first phase and work on the remaining 265 shops is likely to begin by December 26, senior officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC’s) Market Department said.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 210 crore, entails construction of a new four-storey building with two basement floors that can accommodate 850 shops. The task of shifting vendors of the 265 shops in the first phase is expected to begin soon.

“The work of restoring 130 shops is already complete. Vendors of these shops are now moving back to the market. We will start shifting vendors of 265 other shops under the remaining 50 per cent work of the first phase by December 26,” said Sangeeta Hasnake, the Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Market Department .

The redevelopment of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Market, popularly known as Crawford Market, was approved by the BMC in 2007 following which a developer was appointed for the project. But after an outcry by activists against a private developer taking over the project, the civic body decided to revamp the structure on its own.

After the BMC’s alleged U-Turn, the private developer had approached the Bombay High Court. The court allowed the civic body to go ahead with the project and the first tender was floated in December last year.

The redevelopment project aims to rehabilitate 630 eligible stall owners. The 200 fish vendors from Shivaji Market, both whole-sellers and retailers, would be accommodated in the new building.

According to officials, the revamped market structure is slated to be Mumbai’s first hygienic, uniform, open market space. Apart from structural changes the restoration work will include installation of fire safety equipment. The aesthetics of the 147-year-old Grade I heritage building would also be worked upon.

The decision was taken keeping in mind of the fire in November 2015 in which around 60 shops in the market were gutted.

“The area of the shops in the new building will be roughly between 30 and 36 sq feet each,” said a senior official of the Markets Department.

Although officials claim that the first phase of the project would be complete roughly within the next six months, they have not revealed the time estimated for flagging off the second phase.

