CR softens stand on taking over Navi Mumbai stations

THE CENTRAL RAILWAY (CR) is considering a proposal to take the maintenance work of the railway stations in Navi Mumbai on the harbour and trans-harbour line from CIDCO, after rejecting it earlier. This will be done only after due consultations with the Railway Board, senior officials confirmed.

At a meeting between Central Railway and CIDCO authorities on Tuesday, senior railway officials confirmed that Central Railway has agreed to consider the demands of CIDCO to hand over the stations maintained by them to railways.

“CR has agreed to look at papers related to the handover of the stations and take due approvals from the Railway Board. While they have not completely given us their assent on this matter, CIDCO is strongly opposed to continue handling the maintenance of these stations. Just like railways manage other suburban stations, they become equally responsible for the ones we handled,” Bhushan Gagrani, Managing Director, CIDCO said.

In the early 70s, CIDCO had taken up the responsibility of constructing and maintaining railway stations in Navi Mumbai by agreeing to earn revenue through commercial exploitation of land and stations. Since the past four years, the city planning organisation has been wanting to hand over the maintenance of stations to railways but reserve the rights of commercial areas around.

“Railways have always argued that they are incapable of maintaining these stations with modern infrastructure. In this meeting, they have agreed to consult the Board about the same. However, we cannot give the rights of commercial places in and around stations like Vashi and Belapur as we have our own commitment with those buyers,” a senior CIDCO official said. “The CIDCO authorities argue that they are not in a position to handle the stations as they are running into losses. As the matter requires a detailed deliberation over financial matters, the issue needs further discussion,” Ravinder Goyal, Divisional Railway Manager, CR said.

However, railway officials said the fight between the two agencies has led to a worsening of passenger amenities at stations maintained by CIDCO. Commuters have complained of insufficient basic amenities and unsatisfactory upkeep. “Shoddy walls, unsanitary toilets have remained some of the largest complaints by commuters. If CIDCO does not want us to even generate any revenue from their commercial sources in station areas, the deal becomes a complete failure,” a senior railway official said.

“Railways is running into heavy losses and we are only relying on budget funds to look at the upkeep of present stations.This thing will increase the burden on us. While we have agreed to take a look, CIDCO should not make this demand when they can manage other projects with ease,” another official said.