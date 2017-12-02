CR services on main line delayed as train runs over cattle

Pic for representation only Pic for representation only

SERVICES on the main line of the Central Railway were affected in the morning hours on Thursday after some cattle were run over by a mail express train between Badlapur and Karjat railway stations on the down line. This delayed the suburban train services.

“Mail express trains have been diverted via Diva- Panvel-Karjat route on the down line. Though mail express trains have been diverted via Diva-Panvel-Karjat, the suburban traffic was affected between Badlapur and Karjat stations,” a senior CR official said.

Suburban traffic was restored between Badlapur and Karjat at 9.11 am after removing the dead cattle from the tracks. “Cattle owners should not leave cattle near the tracks. Cattle getting run over disrupts rail traffic and causes inconvenience to rail commuters,” Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer, CR, said.

