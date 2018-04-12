Maharashtra: Central Railway package to promote Matheran-Neral toy train

To attract tourists, the CR plans to turn heritage structures into commercial joints at Matheran station and run a steam-diesel loco.(Express photo: Deepak Joshi/Representational) To attract tourists, the CR plans to turn heritage structures into commercial joints at Matheran station and run a steam-diesel loco.(Express photo: Deepak Joshi/Representational)

To promote patronage of foreign tourists for the heritage Matheran-Neral toy train, the Central Railway (CR) aims to create a tour package which will include ferrying visitors to the hill station. To attract tourists, the CR plans to turn heritage structures into commercial joints at Matheran station and run a steam-diesel loco.

Toy train services were resumed in October last year, almost a year after twin derailments. At present, the section runs shuttle services between Aman Lodge and Matheran station and limited trips on the entire stretch between Neral and Matheran stations.

“We would consult J J School of Arts to seek expert help on encouraging tourism in the heritage section. The hill station has a lot of heritage value and we would place these ideas before the expert so that they could guide us better on executing the plan,” said S K Jain, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai division, CR. To start with, the CR plans a ceremonial run of the century-old steam-retrofitted diesel engine loco, obtained from the Darjeeling Himalayan railway section. While CR is conducting the trials of the loco, they would attach two coaches with the loco during its run.

“The loco runs at a speed of 8 kilometre per hour. It cannot take the load of more than two coaches. The ceremonial run means it would be an official trial of the loco in presence of railway officials on April 14, in order to test its running,” Jain added. The loco, that emits steam upon its running, is expected to attract foreign tourists to the section. The CR plans to tie up with the Indian Rail Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) that can attract such visitors.

“We plan to tie up with IRCTC that could promote booking for the toy train. We also plan to launch a round-table restaurant on the vacant space near Matheran station which would see a modified coach to offer dining car service,” Jain added. The CR plans to modify two heritage structures near Matheran station into food joints or rest rooms respectively. The structures are railway buildings, who officials believe, used to be retiring rooms during the time of Great Indian Peninsular Railway (GIPR), predecessor to CR.

Shuttle services of toy train see huge traffic during weekends from visitors, the CR said. Both first- and second-class coaches witness over 50 per cent occupancy. Subodh Jain, former General Manager of the Central Railway said, “In 2005, we had mooted a similar idea to develop the heritage structures near Matheran station into commercial joints. However, due to legal restrictions and interference by NGOs, we were not able to execute the plan.”

