Cows, whales, fish harmed by plastic: Maharashtra government to Bombay High Court

More than 500 plastic manufacturers assembled near the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) More than 500 plastic manufacturers assembled near the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Defending its ban on single-use plastic, the state government, in an affidavit to the Bombay High Court on Wednesday cited the damage caused to animals like cows and whales and fish by rampant use of plastic. The affidavit filed by Sanjay Sandanshiv, Undersecretary of Environment Department, says, “The recent death of a whale near the seashore of Mumbai coast was due to plastic which is confirmed during autopsy wherein plastic waste was found in the stomach of the whale.”

The affidavit further states that “plastic waste of approximately 35 kg was found in the stomach of dead cows”. The Mithi river and other water bodies in Mumbai are casualties of the plastic waste, the affidavit states.

The affidavit says that plastic waste disrupted natural balance of the eco-system, causing environmental problems and harming flora and fauna. “Often, the plastic bags, dumped carelessly in open spaces, are swallowed by animals and eventually results in their death.” Sandanshiv added that micro-plastic causes danger to marine and freshwater biodiversity and also hampers ecosystem due to spreading of such waste at tourist places, beaches and on agriculture and forest areas.

In Maharashtra, plastic waste of nearly 1,200 metric tonne is generated per day and the disposal of such waste in a scientific manner was not taking place. Plastic requires more than 100 years to degrade, the affidavit says. There are 297 authorised manufactures of plastic carry bags in Maharashtra.

The court had posted four petitions filed by Maharashtra Plastic Manufacturers Association, PET Container Manufacturers Association, All India Plastic Manufacturers Association and Thermacol Fabricator and Decoration Association for hearing on Wednesday.

The case was heard on Wednesday afternoon by Justice AS Oka and Justice RI Chagla. The petitioners and lawyers had gathered around the court. Around 200 people including some wearing black to protest the ban had gathered outside the courtroom no 13, since morning.

Justice Oka said, “They are creating difficulty since morning. They cannot be an obstacle to other bar members. They must go out, otherwise we will not hear the matter.” The court also raised concern over women lawyers and litigants. The court asked police “to throw them out”, they have “no right to obstruct the court.”

The state government’s counsel EP Barucha told court that the notification dated March 23, 2018 of plastic ban across Maharashtra was “as per the provision of law and in exercise of powers conferred under section 4(1) and (2) of the Maharashtra Non Biodegradable Garbage Control Act, 2006.” Section 4 (1) provides that the State Government by the notification in the official gazette, impose restriction or prohibition on the use of non-biodegradable material and section 4 (2) provides that the State Government, by general or special order, impose restrictions on manufactures, distributors and others who produce or handle commodities.

Senior lawyer Milind Sathe Janak Dwarkadas and Anil Anturkar represented the petitioners. Sathe argued, “In today’s society, there cannot be ban and it should go.” Dwarkadas said the ban is taking away “livelihoods of people.” Justice Oka said they cannot adjudicate what is in the interest of the environment, they will hear the matter on merit. The court said, “If the government is saying they are willing to reconsider the issue then let them hear everyone’s contention. They ( state government) have the powers to modify the notification.”

The court suggested that the petitioners appear before the committee constituted by the government to finalise the draft of the notification bringing the ban into force. The petitioners’ lawyers told the court that they are ready to approach the committee, but the court should defer implementation of the ban till the committee hears them and takes a decision. The court posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday.

