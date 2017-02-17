Courtroom video on YouTube: Bombay HC Bar files contempt plea

The Bombay High Court Bar Association has filed a contempt petition against people who recorded and uploaded videos of proceedings in Justice S C Kathawala’s courtroom on YouTube. The Bar has sought deletion of the video that claimed to be a sting operation on the judge.

The petition says the recording has no substance and is in a bad taste. As it was recorded without court’s permission, it violates court rules and hence amounts to contempt, states the petition.

Ever since the video surfaced, the HC has issued a ban on carrying mobile phones or any other electronic devices inside the courtrooms. The petition, which was mentioned before the Division Bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice Anuja Prabhudesai, will be heard on Friday.