Mumbai: Court transfers case to ensure separate trial of minor from adult accused

OBSERVING THAT the interest of a juvenile should not be jeopardised by conducting the trial in the same court as his adult accused, the Principal Judge of the sessions court has ordered for the trial to commence in separate courts.

Two brothers, a 21-year-old adult and a 17-year-old juvenile, have been booked for the murder of Mumbai police traffic constable Vilas Shinde in September 2016. They had approached the Principal Judge through advocate Shabnam Shaikh contending that under the newly amended Juvenile Justice Act, no joint proceedings of a child in conflict with law along with an adult can be conducted.

Under the new Juvenile Justice Act, the case of the 17-year-old was transferred to the sessions court by the Juvenile Justice Board after a preliminary assessment in December 2016. The case is currently being heard before a designated children’s court. The court, however, was also hearing the adult accused’s case. The prosecution had contended that separate records were being maintained to ensure that the trial is not conducted as a joint one.

Principal Judge S B Agarwal in his order passed on December 10 stated the two proceedings could not be said to be joint since they were registered as two different cases and evidence too would be recorded separately. “What is required to be seen is that, if both these cases are tried by the same court, whether there is possibility of interest of juvenile being jeopardised. On the contrary, no prejudice would be caused to the prosecution, if the case of the adult is tried by some other court, except for some logistical inconvenience,” the court stated.

The Judge further said that while the trial court would have to keep in mind that the accused was a juvenile and the case could only be transferred to the children’s court and not to any other court. The court has transferred the adult accused’s case to another court.

While the juvenile was released on bail last month and charges likely to be framed against him this month before the children’s court, the adult’s bail plea is currently pending. The juvenile has also filed an application seeking preliminary assessment to be conducted by the children’s court to decide whether the case should be heard before it or be transferred back to the Juvenile Board.

The prosecution has been directed to file a reply on the plea. Under the new Act, the children’s court is directed to conduct a separate assessment after the case of a juvenile between 16-18 years is transferred to it to ascertain whether there is a need for him to be tried as an adult or a child. The juvenile along with his 21-year-old brother had been booked by the Khar police station for the fatal attack on Shinde.

The constable who was on duty near a petrol pump had stopped the minor for riding bike. The minor got into an argument with Shinde and called his elder brother, who rushed to the spot. The ensuing spat led to Shinde being allegedly beaten with a bamboo stick on his head by the elder brother causing a severe injury. Shinde succumbed to his injuries at a Mumbai hospital after nine days.