Court to decide on Chhagan Bhujbal bail plea on December 18

A SPECIAL court will pass its order on the bail application of NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on December 18. The special court, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, will be deciding on Bhujbal’s bail plea after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) concluded its arguments refuting the bail on Friday.

Bhujbal, arrested by the ED on charges of money laundering, has been in custody since March 2016. Bhujbal’s previous applications on medical grounds were rejected by the special court as well as the Bombay High Court.

Bhujbal has also referred to the striking down of Section 45 of the PML Act by the Supreme Court last month, claiming that he should be granted bail in light of it.

The ED claimed that even without the section, there was enough evidence to continue keeping him in judicial custody pending trial.

