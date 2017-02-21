Bombay High Court seeks data on noise pollution complaints

Bombay High Court Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court Monday asked the state to provide data regarding the number of complaints on noise pollution rule violations that have been registered by the police after using new decibel meters and the number of cases where prosecution has been initiated.

The state had earlier informed the court that around 1853 noise meters had been distributed to police stations in compliance with earlier court orders. With 66 cases of violation being highlighted in Ulhasnagar, where no action was taken in terms of noise pollution rules, the court asked the state to inform them what action had been taken in such cases.

“Unless action is taken under contempt nothing will happen in such matters. In Ulhasnagar, you can regularise illegal construction but not this,” said Justice Oka. The court also questioned when the state will issue government resolutions with regard to naming members of committees to monitor noise pollution norms and erection of pandals, besides another resolution relating to police prohibiting use of loudspeakers in silence zones.

A division bench of Justices A S Oka and Anuja Prabhudessai was hearing a bunch of PILs relating to violation of noise pollution rules and erection of illegal pandals. Government counsel Ashutosh Kumbakoni informed the court that it will set up a monitoring committee and also issue a circular to all police stations asking them not to issue permissions for use of loudspeakers in silence zones.

“When will you issue government resolutions on these two issues? The monitoring committee should also include some officers of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB),” Justice Oka said.

The court noted that as of now, people have to call the police control room to lodge complaints.“The 100 (number) is used to receive all kinds of complaints. We don’t know how effectively it works. Instead of this, some other mechanism can be set up where people can lodge complaints,” the judges said.

Kumbakoni said the government would look into it. Meanwhile, the government also said it would start the process of noise mapping and is looking at including earmarking of silence zones in draft DPs and using noise mapping for better planning. The court will hear the petitions further on March 7.