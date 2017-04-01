Court rejects discharge plea of Anees Ansari held for school attack plot

A SPECIAL court on Friday rejected the discharge plea of Anees Ansari, arrested in 2014 by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad for conspiring to attack an American school in Mumbai.

The prosecution had claimed that Ansari had used the computers at his Andheri-based software company to download ‘incriminating’ data and had ‘supported activities of Islamic State’.

The prosecution, through special public prosecutor Madhukar Dalvi, had further claimed that Ansari had chatted with people on Facebook to attempt a lone wolf attack at an American school in the city.

Ansari’s plea had been pending since 2015, with the defence claiming there was ‘no admissible piece of evidence’ made by the prosecution to show that he had entered in any conspiracy or done any preparation to commit the offence.

“In the present matter, even the preparation has not started, as per prosecution case only a discussion was held on Facebook and which does not mean that it is a preparation unless and until accused starts to collect the material/raw material required for making flame thrower or thermite bomb,” his discharge plea filed through advocate Sharif Sheikh read.

The court, however, rejected his discharge.

