Court rejects Chintan’s plea for inspection of spot by judge, magistrate

A SESSIONS court has rejected the application filed by artist Chintan Upadhyay asking a judge or magistrate to visit the spot where his estranged wife Hema and her lawyer Harish Bhambhani were allegedly murdered. Upadhyay had filed the application on September 7 seeking a judge or magistrate to inspect the spot, stating that it was “inconceivable” for anyone to plan a conspiracy and commit a pre-planned murder at the place, as claimed by the police.

Special public prosecutor Ujwal Nikam opposed the application Thursday, stating it was “pre-mature”. “The trial in the case is yet to commence. The provision under Section 310 of the Criminal Procedure Code is for spot inspection by the judge to appreciate evidence adduced by the prosecution. Such an application, therefore, cannot be permitted at this stage when evidence is not yet presented before the court as part of the trial,” said Nikam.

The court rejected the application accepting the prosecution’s submission. According to Section 310 of the CrPC, any judge or magistrate may, at any stage of inquiry, trial or other proceedings, visit and inspect any place where an offence is alleged to have been committed for the purpose of appreciating the evidence. Upadhyay had said that as per the prosecution, a conspiracy was hatched to murder his wife Hema and Bhambhani at Kandivali (west) in room number 11 of Durgamata Chawl.

He had argued the room is in a thickly populated locality and that it could not have been selected for committing the offence in a pre-planned manner. The bodies of Hema and Bhambhani were found in a nullah in Kandivali on December 11, 2015, packed in two cardboard boxes. The court is currently hearing a discharge application filed by Chintan after which charges will be framed against the accused.

