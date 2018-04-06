Court dismisses BJP MP Narayan Rane’s plea to drop charges under SC/ST Act

A SPECIAL court dismissed a criminal revision application filed by three persons, including BJP MP Narayan Rane and MNS senior leader Bala Nandgaonkar, seeking to drop charges under sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The trio —Rane, Nandgaonkar and Ravi Shendge, an associate of Rane — had filed an appeal against a 2017 order of a magistrate applying sections under the Act against them.

The case filed in 2002 by Nationalist Congress Party’s Padmakar Valvi claimed that the offence had been committed by the accused to topple the then Vilasrao Deshmukh government in the state.

Valvi claimed in June 2002, he was allegedly abducted, threatened and illegally detained at a Jogeshwari club on the same day when the Deshmukh government won a vote of confidence in the state legislative assembly. Valvi claimed the accused had insisted that he write to the Governor, seeking to withdraw support to the Deshmukh government. The three in their appeal stated that as per evidence submitted in the chargesheet, no offence under the Atrocities Act was made out against them. They also claimed that since the investigation was not carried out by an officer of the rank of the deputy superintendent, it was not properly done. The prosecution led by Special Public Prosecutor Veena Shelar objected to the plea. Special Judge G O Agarwal dismissed their plea.

