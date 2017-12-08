Mumbai: Court allows Enforcement Directorate to examine Peter Mukherjea at Arthur Road jail

Peter Mukerjea. (File) Peter Mukerjea. (File)

AFTER EXAMINING Indrani Mukerjea, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now sought to question Peter Mukerjea in connection with the alleged irregularities in the financial transactions made in INX Media Private Limited. The ED submitted to the court that after certain facts came to light after examining Indrani at Byculla jail, they also want to examine Peter.

The court has permitted the ED to examine Peter at Arthur Road jail, where he is lodged. The CBI also sought an extension to examine both Indrani and Peter. A CBI official said while they were granted four days initially, they could not examine them properly due to their court dates since ED too was examining Indrani. The court has permitted both agencies to examine them.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the defence continued to cross-examine accused turned approver Shyamvar Rai. Sudeep Pasbola, defence advocate for Indrani, confronted Rai on his Call Data Records claiming they did not tally with the locations he claimed he was at. Pasbola told Rai that on April 23, 2012, when he claimed he was waiting in a parked car while Indrani was at a beauty parlour in Worli, his phone’s tower location showed he was moving around. Similarly, Pasbola submitted that the tower location of April 24, 2012 — the day Sheena was allegedly murdered — showed he was in Vashi in Navi Mumbai at the time when he claimed he was in Dadar. The cross-examination will continue on Friday.

