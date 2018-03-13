Court allows Chhagan Bhujbal to undergo tests at KEM hospital

Former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

A SPECIAL court has directed that jailed NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal be taken to King Edward Memorial Hospital to undergo two tests, which are not available at JJ Hospital where he is currently admitted. Bhujbal, lodged in Arthur Road Jail here since 2016 after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, was admitted in state-run JJ Hospital on March 3. A CT scan and sonography revealed that he was suffering from pancreatitis. He also suffers from asthma and respiratory problems, among other health issues. A senior administrative officer at the hospital said Bhujbal was stable now.

“We have managed to bring his blood pressure under control. He continues to suffer from a skin allergy that will take a few more days to recover,” he said. “His respiratory distress has also been brought under control,” added a doctor.

According to JJ Hospital administration, Bhujbal is slated to be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

Bhujbal’s advocate Shalabh Saxena had recently filed an application in the court, seeking further diagnostic testing as Bhujbal was “not showing signs of recovery”. Based on the court’s direction, the Dean of JJ Hospital had constituted a panel of experts to submit Bhujbal’s health report. The report stated that, on the basis of clinical examination and blood tests, acute pancreatitis was ruled out. However, it added that Bhujbal would require further evaluation and management through two tests — Hepatopancreatobiliary (HPB) and Gastroentereology (GI).

The court was informed that the tests were not available at JJ Hospital. Doctors also submitted a list of hospitals where the tests could be performed. The Superintendent of Arthur Road jail was then directed to take Bhujbal to KEM Hospital for further testing. Recently, a special court had rejected an application filed by Bhujbal, seeking bail on medical grounds and merits.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App