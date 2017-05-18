Court allows BEST to pay salaries by 20th of each month

Representational Image/ File photo Representational Image/ File photo

The Labour Court on Wednesday allowed the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) to pay the salaries of its employees by the 20th of each month between May and July. The court had earlier asked the undertaking to pay the salaries by the 10th of every month.

The order came after the undertaking explained its difficulties to the court in managing funds that early every month. “We have been given an extended deadline to pay salaries for the next three months. This will continue till the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation helps us with funds,” a BEST official said.

The BEST plans to approach the High Court over implementing certain cost-cutting measures that include curtailing salary benefits of its employees. The labour court, in its earlier order, had prevented the BEST from hurting employees’ interests.

