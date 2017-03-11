Court allows attachment of property of MLA Ramesh Kadam

A sessions court has allowed the state CID Friday to attach properties of MLA Ramesh Kadam in connection with a case of misappropriation of funds. The prosecution had made an application a few months ago seeking attachment of his movable and immovable properties worth over Rs 135 crore. The court allowed the plea stating that they can be attached by following due procedure, except his salary account till the disposal of the trial. Kadam, a Solapur MLA from NCP, was arrested in 2015 with the CID claiming that he misappropriated funds of Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Magasvargiya Vikas Mahamandal, which he headed as chairman.

Special public prosecutor Pravin Chavan said that the CID has in its chargesheet stated that the misappropriation was to the tune of Rs 312 crore with the investigation still progressing. Among the 54 properties listed to be attached are shares in companies based in Borivli, Pedder Road, over 20 bank accounts in Aurangabad, Solapur and Mumbai as well as land owned by him. Kadam has been booked on charges including criminal conspiracy as well as charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.