Mumbai: Court acquits 37-year-old charged with murdering son, assaulting wife

A sessions court Monday acquitted a 37-year-old man who was facing charges of murdering his son and assaulting his wife. Mahesh Vaagri had allegedly flung his two-year-old son out of their first-floor residence in Bhuleshwar and hit his wife, Sita, with a hammer and slit her wrist. He had been booked under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.

The court heard two eyewitnesses who said they had seen the assault. Vaagri’s wife, Sita, however, turned hostile in court, claiming that the incident had not been homicidal.

“She had deposed in court that a utensil rack had fallen on her when she was sleeping on the floor. The injuries were caused to her head and hand due to it. She also told the court that their son had fallen after a scuffle between her and Vaagri,” said defence lawyer Prakash Wagh.

Sita had told the court that the two fought over a disagreement as she was going to the hospital to get her injuries checked and wanted to take her son along, but Vaagri wanted her to leave the boy with him at home.

Apart from this, Wagh said, it was also submitted before the court that the accused was of “unsound mind” at the time of the incident. After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused.

