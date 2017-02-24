Course correction will be undertaken: Congress, post BMC election results

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam (File Photo) Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam (File Photo)

After suffering a rout in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, the Congress on Friday said it will introspect on the reasons for the loss and added that course correction will be undertaken by the grand old party. “There has to be course correction in the party which will be undertaken by our senior members and it will ensure that in future such issues are addressed properly and in time,” Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan told ANI.

He added that the Shiv Sena got a positive response because they were against the demonetisation move taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre.

“This is basically a municipal election and the reasons are connected with electricity, revenue and local region. So each issue has its own parameters. We are talking about election at the larger level, while the municipal elections have always been about purely local affairs,” Vadakkan said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in all municipal corporations, barring Mumbai and Thane Municipal Corporations, that went to polls this week. BJP also emerged as a clear choice in nine out of the 25 Zilla Parishads.