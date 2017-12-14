Courier firm staffer missing with parcel containing gold worth thirty lakh rupees

A courier firm employee who had been carrying a parcel containing gold worth Rs 30 lakh went missing on Monday. The alleged theft came to light after the employee failed to reach the address in Vile Parle east on Monday where he was supposed to deliver the parcel to a trader.

When the trader did not receive the parcel, he contacted Delhi-based Surendra Saini, the owner of the courier firm.

Saini, the police said, tried to contact his employee and when he could not reach him, Saini suspected that he had fled with the gold. On Tuesday, Saini reached Mumbai and lodged a complaint at Vile Parle police station. An official said the police are trying to trace the missing employee using his cell phone location.

A case of criminal breach of trust under the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the employee.

