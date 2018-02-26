Couple sells wildlife pictures to ensure animals in Bandipur Tiger Reserve don’t go thirsty

As part of their NGO Earth Brigade Foundation’s initiative, Green Brigade, which works for wildlife-related issues, they began providing solar powered pumps for existing borewells to fill water holes. Raising funds through family and friends on social media, they have already bought one pump, costing Rs 3.16 lakh. (Representational Image) As part of their NGO Earth Brigade Foundation’s initiative, Green Brigade, which works for wildlife-related issues, they began providing solar powered pumps for existing borewells to fill water holes. Raising funds through family and friends on social media, they have already bought one pump, costing Rs 3.16 lakh. (Representational Image)

In the recently concluded Chembur festival, a dentist couple put up their collection of wildlife pictures for sale, to ensure that animals in Bandipur Tiger Reserve have a continuous supply of drinking water. After raising almost Rs 1 lakh, the couple decided to use the money to buy solar pumps for borewells to supply water for the animals in the Karnataka reserve.

Wildlife enthusiasts Dr Sarita Subramaniam and Dr P V Subramaniam have travelled to different parts of the country to experience the nature first hand. An avid photographer, Dr Subramaniam had taken several pictures during his trips. For the sale, they printed around 20 of those pictures on canvas and sold them at a cost ranging between Rs 5,000 and Rs 21,000.

“We have been travelling across the country for the last 25 years but for the sale we chose pictures from the last three to four years. These are pictures taken from Kanha National Park, Corbett National Park, Ranthambore National Park and even Ladakh,” said Dr P V Subramaniam.

As part of their NGO Earth Brigade Foundation’s initiative, Green Brigade, which works for wildlife related issues, they began providing solar powered pumps for existing borewells to fill water holes. Raising funds through family and friends on social media, they have already bought one pump, costing Rs 3.16 lakh.

“During our trips, we learnt that the Reserve needs pumps to bring in water to watering holes. We volunteered to purchase them and began raising funds. We need to buy three more pumps, two costing Rs 3.16 lakh and another costing Rs 4.2 lakh. The third pump is more expensive as the depth of the borewell is more,” said Dr Sarita Subramaniam.

Among the pictures sold at the sale were pictures of the two star tigers of India — Sharmili and Munna. However, Dr Subramaniam’s personal favourite is the picture of a tiger carrying its kill across a water body for her cubs.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

More Related News Kerala govt runs into tiger panel