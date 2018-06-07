Couple found dead inside car in Mulund

The Mulund police has taken an accidental death report in the matter and is awaiting the post-mortem report to rule out foul play The Mulund police has taken an accidental death report in the matter and is awaiting the post-mortem report to rule out foul play

A young couple allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison inside a car near the Mulund court in the early hours of Wednesday. While no suicide note has been found, the police believed that Salman Khan (25) and Manisha Negi (23) killed themselves as their families were unhappy with their relationship. The Mulund police has taken an accidental death report in the matter and is awaiting the post-mortem report to rule out foul play.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7) Akhilesh Singh said the police had received a call around 3.30 am informing that a car with its headlights on was parked on JSS Road near Mulund court. When a police team reached the spot, they found the couple lying unconscious on the front seat of a blue Mitsubishi Lancer. The police broke the windows and found a bottle of poison and half a bottle of soft drink lying inside. The couple was rushed to the hospital where they were declared dead.

Singh said, “We did not find any suicide note yet. So far, we have found that the duo were in a relationship. It appears that some of the family members did not approve of their relationship. It could be one of the reasons behind their taking the extreme step. We are yet to record the statements of families and friends.”

An officer said Khan had a cloth store in Mulund and had recently made a second-hand purchase of the four wheeler in which bodies of the couple were found. While Khan lived in Mulund with his family, Negi was a resident of Navi Mumbai.

According to the couple’s college friends, they got into a relationship while they were both in the second-year of their commerce degree college in Bhandup. Khan had earlier done a cabin crew training course and then had joined college. “For over four years they were in a relationship,” a college friend said.

Another college friend Somesh Pandey said, “Nearly a year back, Khan had started a cloth store and it was doing pretty well.” Pandey, who knew Negi as well, said, “Negi was currently working at an outlet in R City Mall at Ghatkopar and also undergoing a cabin crew training.”

A childhood friend of Khan said, “I had just met him yesterday and he had promised to meet me at the gym today. And then in the morning, I got the news of his death.” He added, “We knew Khan’s parents and they did not appear to be disapproving of her. They even knew about his relationship with Negi. In fact, we heard Khan had even visited Negi’s parents recently.”

Last month Khan had shared a post on social media that read, “The sad thing is, Kirkup said, “Suicide does not end the pain. It just passes it onto someone else.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App