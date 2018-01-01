Couple alleges harassment ‘after lodging complaint against BMC engineer’

A lawyer and her husband have lodged a complaint against unknown persons for threatening and harassing them, allegedly after they filed a case against a BMC engineer with the Mumbai anti-corruption bureau. Advocate Sharada Shaha and her husband have approached the Nerul police to seek protection.

“My husband Gopal Shaha had lodged a complaint against a BMC engineer earlier this month for having undisclosed property. After our complaint got accepted, the incidents started,” Sharada said. Gopal Shaha, in his complaint, said that he received multiple phone calls from unknown people.

“All of them had the same thing to say; I should take my complain back or be prepared for consequences. One or two even said that it would not take much for them to kill me and my family,” he said. Earlier this week, while Sharada was out buying vegetables, two men came on a motorbike and threatened her, she said. “I was out buying vegetables when two men came, snatched my clothes and told me to keep my husband away from the case against the BMC engineer or else they would kill us both,” she said.

After this, the Shahas approached the Nerul police, under whose jurisdiction the incident occurred. “We have lodged a complaint and demanded protection from the police. It is possible that the engineer has already got to know about our complaint and is threatening us. We are worried for our lives now,” she said. The police confirmed that they had received such a complaint. “We have taken all details from them and will take necessary action,” said an inspector from the Nerul police station.

