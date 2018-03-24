Counselling for woman who ‘killed’ daughter in rage

“We found some letters that showed the girl was unhappy in the house. We then spoke to some of her friends, who told us her mother used to beat her up and she also suspected that the girl had physical relations with her father,” an officer investigating the case said. (Representational Image) “We found some letters that showed the girl was unhappy in the house. We then spoke to some of her friends, who told us her mother used to beat her up and she also suspected that the girl had physical relations with her father,” an officer investigating the case said. (Representational Image)

A day after the Kharghar police arrested a woman for allegedly killing her teenaged daughter, they are planning to get counselling sessions for the accused. They also suspect that the father of the deceased may have been protecting his wife by concealing evidence.

According to senior inspector Dileep Kale, they received a call at around 7 pm on March 4 from a house in Sector 19. “A 15-year-old girl’s body was being taken to the hospital. The family had gathered but no one called police. When we checked the body, there were injuries on the girl’s neck,” he said. On further investigation, police felt that the girl’s death was homicidal. “We found some letters that showed the girl was unhappy in the house. We then spoke to some of her friends, who told us her mother used to beat her up and she also suspected that the girl had physical relations with her father,” an officer investigating the case said.

“Upon their return from their native village, we called in the mother for interrogation. We asked her to tell us what had happened on the day of the incident,” said Kale. The mother confessed to killing her daughter using her dupatta, police said. “It was around Holi, so no one was home. Allegedly, the girl and the mother had an argument and the mother beat her up. The girl retaliated by coming to attack the mother,” Kale said. The mother strangulated the daughter, she told the police.

