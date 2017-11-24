Council polls: BJP won’t press for Narayan Rane after opposition from Shiv Sena

Narayan Rane. (Express Photo) Narayan Rane. (Express Photo)

The BJP has decided not to press for the candidature of senior leader Narayan Rane for the state legislature council elections following vehement protests from alliance partner Shiv Sena. Instead, the BJP core committee is working on a strategy to field another party candidate for the lone council seat. The bypolls for the seat will take place on December 7. On Thursday morning, BJP ministers Chandrakant Patil and Vinod Tawde met Sena president Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the candidate for the polls. Patil visited Thackeray at his residence and held a 90-minute-long meeting. The BJP leaders suggested Rane’s name. It was opposed tooth and nail by Thackeray, said sources.

The meeting comes days after Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had a closed-door meeting at the mayor’s bungalow last week on the fifth death anniversary of Sena founder Bal Thackeray. “The Sena leadership expressed reservations on Rane’s candidature, both for the council polls and inclusion in the cabinet,” said a BJP leader.

“Thackeray said we cannot forgive Rane for betraying the Sena. He said what was more painful was the manner in which he hurt Bal Thackeray by making baseless allegations,” said a source. Both Patil and Tawde approached Thackeray to assess the opposition to Rane’s candidature as well as work out a strategy to win support from the Sena for a BJP candidate. The frontrunner within the BJP is Prasad Lad, a former NCP member who joined the BJP last year. “The Sena’s one and only demand to the BJP is not to field Rane for the polls nor make him a minister in the cabinet,” a Sena leader said.

Interestingly, the elections for the lone council seat were necessitated following Rane’s resignation as a member of the state legislature council as a Congress leader. Some months ago, Rane resigned from the Congress and gave up his council seat. He then formed the Maharashtra Swabhimani Party (MSP). But Rane was depending on BJP support to return to the council. A BJP leader said, “Frankly speaking, it was pointless to irk a loyal alliance partner like the Sena for a lone council seat. Especially, when we have larger political challenges like the Gujarat assembly polls in December. Moreover, any acrimony with the Sena during the winter session beginning December 11 won’t auger well for the image of the government.”

