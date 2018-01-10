Corporator murder: Suspect wanted to become Sawant’s bodyguard, felt ‘humiliated’ when request rejected: police

The man suspected of conspiring to murder former Shiv Sena corporator, Ashok Sawant, had asked to work as his bodyguard and felt humiliated when the request was rejected, the police investigation has found.

Jagdish Pawar, known as an acquaintance of Sawant, has been identified as one of the two killers by Vinod Sonawane, the sole eyewitness to the crime and a complainant in the case. “Pawar has a criminal background so, the only work he could do was that of a bodyguard,” said an officer at Samta Nagar police station.

The crime took place at 11.30 pm on Sunday when Sonawane was dropping Sawant to his home in Thakur Complex after the duo had dinner at a restaurant close by. According to the police, just as Sonawane’s motorcycle pulled into a lane, he was hit by a waiting autorickshaw. Two men got out of the vehicle, stabbed Sawant multiple times and fled in the autorickshaw, the police said. Sawant (63) was rushed to a nearby hospital and declared dead on arrival.

On Monday, the police arrested the autorickshaw driver and the man who had hired him to ferry the attackers to Kandivali. The two men, aged 30 and 31 years and residents of Dahisar, were produced at the metropolitan magistrate’s court in Borivali on Tuesday and remanded in police custody till January 18, the police said.

“The arrested man paid the autorickshaw driver Rs 1,000 to drive from Dahisar to Kandivali. There they roamed for an hour trying to locate Sawant,” said a senior police officer.

After the killers found out where Sawant was dining, they stationed themselves outside his house, waiting for him to return, the police said.

The police are probing the cause of enmity between Sawant and Pawar.

“Sawant’s family and neighbours know Pawar since he used to stay in the same locality until a few years ago,” said the officer. The police have ruled out a political motive for Sawant’s killing, in addition to any business dealing from the cable television company that he operated in Samta Nagar.

Sawant, a shakha pramukh at the Shiv Sena’s Samta Nagar office, was a two time Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation corporator from Samta Nagar.

