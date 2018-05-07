Corporator complains against colleague over ‘illegal construction’, Bombay HC asks state to take action

The petitioner said Patil allegedly constructed an unauthorised structure at Amrut Nagar Road, off LBS Marg, Ghatkopar (W). The petitioner said Patil allegedly constructed an unauthorised structure at Amrut Nagar Road, off LBS Marg, Ghatkopar (W).

HEARING a sitting corporator’s complaint about an alleged illegal construction by another sitting corporator of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the Bombay High Court has directed the state to take action in the matter in accordance with the law.

Sakshi Dalvi of the BJP who represents municipal ward No 112 filed a petition seeking directions to the state government to act against Tukaram Patil of the Shiv Sena who represents ward number 127, in Ghatkopar (West), under Section 18 (1) (A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888.

The petitioner said Patil allegedly constructed an unauthorised structure at Amrut Nagar Road, off LBS Marg, Ghatkopar (W). The Mumbai Municipal Corporation had passed an order on December 26, 2005, holding that the structure is unauthorized and liable to be demolished. Patil had challenged the BMC order before the City Civil Court which dismissed his suit on May 6, 2013, thus ordering demolition of the structure.

On September 23, 2017, the BMC again issued a demolition notice. The N Ward office, in a letter dated November 9, 2017 to the Mayor of Mumbai, said the structure belonging to Patil was demolished in September 2017.

However, according to the petition, Patil allegedly constructed two more unauthorised structures on which his own name had been scratched off and his brother Jagdish Krishna Patil’s name was added. The new structure also belongs to Patil, the petition said, citing a separate electricity bill.

Advocate Balkrishna Joshi who appeared on behalf of Patil denied all allegations.

