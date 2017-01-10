Cops yet to identify boy, man in CCTV footage booked

(Representational) (Representational)

POLICE ARE yet to identify the body of a minor boy that was recovered from inside an abandoned suitcase near Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Kurla late Sunday night. The victim, believed to be around 10 years old, was found dead inside a maroon trolley bag abandoned at a small farm just off the parcel office platform of the terminus around 7.30 pm. “Our primary focus at the moment is to identify the victim. Only then the case will get clearer,”said Vijay Khaire, senior police inspector at Tilak Nagar police station, where the case has been registered.

“No one so far has come forward to claim the body. We have made multiple teams to investigate the matter and have dispatched wireless messages to all police stations hoping to get a match with a missing persons report,” Vijay said. “We have also alerted all senior inspectors about the case,” Khaire added.

The Crime Branch too is carrying on a parallel investigation in the case.

Police also tried to identify the victim through his clothes. The police believe the murder would have taken place just about a couple of hours before the body was dumped. “Prima facie it looks as if the accused had forcibly cupped the victim’s mouth and nose and suffocated him. Marks present on the side of the victim’s nose suggest the same,” the officer said. The police, however, are waiting for the post-mortem report for confirmation.

The accused, believed to be a man in his late thirties, was captured by CCTV cameras on the parcel platform of the terminus. In the footage, the accused, dressed in a light coloured full sleeve shirt and dark pants, is seen dragging the maroon trolley bag behind him with his right hand and is holding another yellow carry bag in left hand.

Police could not find the yellow carry bag. From the appearance of the accused, police believe he belongs from the lower economic strata. A case against the yet unidentified accused has been registered under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC at Tilak Nagar police station.