Cop’s wife murdered: Son found in Jodhpur hotel

Two days after his mother was found murdered in their Santacruz home, the teenaged son of police inspector Dyaneshwar Ganore was found in a hotel in Jodhpur on Thursday. The police will interrogate the boy before charging him with murder. The 19-year-old boy was found in a room in Hotel Dhoom in Jodhpur on Thursday afternoon and taken by the local police to the Udai Mandir police station in Jodhpur East.

The Mumbai Police had been informed on Wednesday night that he had fled to Jaipur. “We sent a team of three officers there. But after arriving there, they found he had gone to Jodhpur,” said Mumbai Police spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Rashmi Karandikar. She added that as the police could not risk his getting away from Jodhpur, they sought help from the local police.

“Since our team was seven hours away in Jaipur, we sent a picture of the boy to the local police telling them that the boy was staying in a hotel. We requested them to inquire if he was there,” she said.

An officer at Udai Mandir police station, who picked up the boy from the hotel, claimed that he had “confessed” to killing his mother. The Mumbai Police, however, did not comment on the claims.

The Mumbai Police team was to bring the teenager to the city late on Thursday night. “We have taken the boy in custody and will interrogate him first,” said Mahadeo Vawhale, senior inspector, Vakola police station.

The Vakola police station had formed six teams to trace the boy, who had been missing since his mother, Deepali (42), was found stabbed to death with a kitchen knife in their home in Santacruz (East) on Tuesday.

Post-mortem reports suggested that Deepali had put up a desperate fight before she died of stab injuries. The report states that she had two defence injuries, apart from the stab injuries that finally killed her. “She must have tried to save herself by catching the knife and pushing the attacker away. Both her hands have deep cuts due to it,” a doctor said.

While the motive to kill Deepali remains unclear, senior police officers said that the boy, who is still a suspect in the case, might have been depressed as he had dropped out of an engineering college and failed his first year Bachelor of Science examinations.

According to the police, inspector Ganore, who is posted at Khar police station and is one of the officers who investigated the murder of Sheena Bora, the daughter of media executive Indrani Mukherjea, reached home around 11 pm on Tuesday and found the door locked. He waited for a few minutes assuming that his wife and son had gone to watch a film. When they did not arrive, Ganore tried reaching them on their cell phones but found both of them switched off. He then found a spare key in a shoe rack outside the door and entered the house to find Deepali dead and a note written in blood on the floor.

“Tired of her. Catch me, hang me,” read the note followed by a smiley. On Wednesday, Ganore took his wife’s body to Nashik. “We are waiting for him to return to Mumbai before recording his statement,” said a police officer.

On Thursday, the police received Deepali’s post-mortem report from Cooper Hospital, which concluded that she had died of severe injuries.

The forensic expert at the hospital observed in the autopsy report that she “was dead for more than 12 hours” before she was taken to the hospital. “It is likely that the murder was committed on Tuesday night with a single edged weapon,” a doctor said. Deepali had eight stab wounds on her body, with one small stab mark on the chest and seven on the neck. She died due to the stab injuries on her neck. Doctors suspect the weapon used was a knife.

