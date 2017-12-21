Cops send teams to Mangaluru, Kolhapur to find woman ‘abducted’ while shopping

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

THE VASHI police have sent teams to Mangaluru and Kolhapur to look for a 23-year-old woman, who was allegedly abducted on Sunday while she was out shopping with her husband. The police suspect that the woman’s family may be involved, but they are also waiting to see if any ransom call will be made. Mohammad Chaudhari (28) lodged a complaint at the Vashi police station on Sunday evening saying his wife was abducted by four men who came in a white Ertiga car. “The couple was walking out of InOrbit mall to go to Raghuleela mall when four men blocked their way. While Chaudhari was assaulted and beaten up, his wife was bundled into the car, after which the four men drove off,” said an officer investigating the case.

Reshma Kunil (23), originally from Mangaluru, had married Mohammad Chaudhari, a resident of Mankhurd, earlier this year. “According to the complainant, neither of the couple’s families were very keen on their inter-faith marriage. Chaudhari’s parents eventually came around, and the couple were married in June 2017,” said an inspector from Vashi police station. “However, Reshma’s family members did not accept the marriage. On August 12, a few men had allegedly barged into the couple’s house, but failed in their attempt to take Reshma back. Chaudhari complained at the Mankhurd police station, but, according to him, no action was taken. All this suggests that the family may still be trying to get the girl back,” said an inspector privy to the investigation.

Senior inspector Ajay Landge of the Vashi police said teams were sent to the missing woman’s native place and other areas. “We are investigating, and will find her as soon as possible. I can’t disclose all the details about our search teams, but we are sure we are headed in the right direction,” he said.

Chaudhari had noted down the registration number of the car in which the abductors had come, which is the only lead for the Vashi police, as of now. “The car is owned by a travel agency, who gave us the driver’s address in Panvel. The driver is on the run, but he is from a village near Kolhapur, where we have sent men to find him. Once we have the driver, the identity of the other guys will also become clear. Meanwhile, we are looking for the woman, and trying to find her at the earliest,” an officer said. When contacted, Chaudhari, a technical professional in a private IT firm based in Nerul, said that he didn’t want to discuss the matter, and only wanted his wife to come back at the earliest.

