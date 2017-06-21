Cops probe theft of MLA’s phone

After checking the hostel several times the phone could not be found. (Representational Image) After checking the hostel several times the phone could not be found. (Representational Image)

The Marine Drive police is probing the theft of a mobile phone of a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the MLA hostel in south Mumbai.

As per the police, earlier this week the mobile phone of Ahmednagar legislator Shivaji Kardile went missing from his room in the guest house. After checking the hostel several times the phone could not be found. Kardile approached the Marine Drive police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone I) Manoj Kumar Sharma, said, “We have registered a case and are investigating the incident.” An officer linked to the probe said that Kardile had been staying at Manora hostel for the past few days when the incident took place.

