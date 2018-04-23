Cops: Man robbed of Rs 12 lakh by three men on bike

“We are checking if the area has any CCTVs so we can identify the trio. Motwani is currently recuperating at a private hospital. We will also take his help in identifying the robbers,” said a senior officer. (Representational Image) “We are checking if the area has any CCTVs so we can identify the trio. Motwani is currently recuperating at a private hospital. We will also take his help in identifying the robbers,” said a senior officer. (Representational Image)

A man was allegedly robbed of Rs 12.7 lakh by three men on a bike in Ulhasnagar when he was returning home at 10.30 pm Saturday. According to a police officer of Hill Line police, “The victim, Deepak Motwani (52) was on his two-wheeler when three men on a bike stopped in front of him. They hit him and accused him of eve-teasing a woman.”

Motwani was allegedly assaulted with bamboo sticks when he tried to tell the men that they had mistaken him for someone else, police said. “But the men left him bloodied on the road and took the bag hanging on the handle bar of his scooter, which contained money,” said the officer.

“The victim runs a branch of a company dealing in foreign exchange and was taking the money home to be deposited in the bank on Monday. He has claimed that the men had planned this beforehand and the three men beat him up to rob him,” said a senior officer privy to the investigation.

“We are checking if the area has any CCTVs so we can identify the trio. Motwani is currently recuperating at a private hospital. We will also take his help in identifying the robbers,” said the senior officer.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App