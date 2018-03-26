Mumbai cop murder: Husband, daughter seek permission to end their lives

Mumbai cop, Ashwini Birde, was last seen leaving her office in Thane on April 15. (Source: File Photo) Mumbai cop, Ashwini Birde, was last seen leaving her office in Thane on April 15. (Source: File Photo)

RAJU GORE, the husband of missing and possibly murdered Assistant Police Inspector (API) Ashwini Bidre, has pleaded for ‘iccha mrityu’ (active euthanasia or assisted suicide) for himself and his minor daughter. Standing firm on the letter he wrote to the President on January 16, Gore said he has been pushed to the corner as the investigation is not going anywhere.

After the recent search for the body in the Vasai Creek didn’t lead to any breakthrough, Gore has reaffirmed that he hopes the President will soon grant them permission to end their lives. He now plans to send a reminder to President Ram Nath Kovind.

“I have lost my daughter’s mother. My eight-year-old Suchi has lost her childhood and is scared always. I can’t continue if there is no sign of justice being delivered,” he said.

According to Gore, the police are trying to shield Abhay Kurundkar, the police inspector accused of kidnapping and allegedly killing Bidre. “He was awarded with a medal, despite being under inquiry. They are trying to find proof now. The officers are being transferred. I don’t see how his offence will be proved,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai police said they are trying to find out any proof in the case and have already reached out for help. “We have reached out to firms that can help us with equipment to look for the box at the base of the creek. We are sure about finding something there,” said an officer investigating the case. The search by the Indian Navy also didn’t yield any result.

According to Gore, however, the police are not doing enough. “Instead of investigating the accused, setting up a committee to investigate who all he manipulated, the police are trying to gather information after two years since the incident had happened,” said Gore.

“I am planning to send another reminder letter to the President and other dignitaries to consider granting permission to me and my daughter. We are unable to bear this trauma and will rather end our lives,” he said.

Recently, the Supreme Court, in a landmark judgment, decided that passive euthanasia will be legally allowed in India. The apex court also laid down guidelines for “living will” made by terminally-ill patients who beforehand know about their chances of slipping into a permanent vegetative state.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App