Cops get tough on NSCI over traffic

Organisers of events at the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Worli will have to make their own arrangements for parking to avoid a repeat of the last month’s fiasco, which saw a large traffic jam on the busy sea-facing Lala Lajpat Rai Road and protests from club members over lack of parking space at an event attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The police have now made it mandatory for organisers to submit foolproof traffic management plans while seeking clearance for their shows.

A proposal from the production company Percept to hold the second edition of the electronic dance music concert Smirnoff Experience on April 17 is currently being studied by the police. “We haven’t yet granted permission to hold the show. It will depend on the number of people attending the show, and how the organisers plan to acquire parking space,” said S Jayakumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone III.

He added that only limited parking space will be made available inside the NSCI to those attending programs, but spaces had sprung at Worli’s Atria Mall and the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, nearby.

In addition, entry will be facilitated through the NSCI’s north gate, which is located inside a lane. “Vehicles will exit through the main gate on Lala Lajpat Rai Road,” said J K Ramane, senior inspector, Tardeo traffic division.

