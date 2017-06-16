Cops: 2 arrested for duping businessman of Rs 1.20 crore

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

THE MUMBAI Crime Branch on Thursday arrested a jeweller and his aide for allegedly duping a Navi Mumbai resident of Rs 1.20 crore. The duo, who are Mira Road residents, police said, lured the businessman to invest money in their jewellery shop. They offered 30 per cent returns on the investment. But after the businessman made the payment, the accused started avoiding him and threatened him, following which an FIR was registered.

According to the police, the accused, Ravindra Soni (52), who is into jewellery servicing, met the 37-year-old Navi Mumbai resident, who has a steel and welding material supply business, in July 2013. The businessman, who has five industries across the state, was then looking to invest in a land deal. However, the deal had not worked out. In 2014, Soni told him that he and his partner Preetam Singh (45) had a jewellery shop in Borivali and that the businessman could invest in their shop.

The accused promised a return of 30 per cent of the invested amount, an officer said. Initially, the businessman did not seem interested but over a period of time, Soni convinced him to invest Rs 1.20 crore. “During a span of two years, the businessman, through Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), transferred Rs 1.20 crore into the accounts opened in the name of two jewellery shops,” an officer said. The complainant had been promised Rs 1.60 crore in two months, he added.

Later, when the complainant approached the duo, the accused kept delaying the repayment. Eventually, they gave him three cheques for the amount, all of which bounced. The 37-year-old businessman sent the accused a notice through a lawyer. Later, when the complainant asked them to pay the money they owed him, the accused allegedly manhandled him and threatened him. The complainant then approached a magistrate’s court and gave an application for an FIR against them.

“Based on the magistrate order earlier this month, the Kasturba Marg Police registered an FIR. Following that, we tracked the location of the accused to a Vile Parle-based jewellery shop from where they were arrested on Thursday,” a crime branch officer said. The accused were produced in court and remanded in police custody till June 21.

