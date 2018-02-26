Cop held for travelling in coach reserved for disabled in Mumbai

When Sanjay Modi asked Dhondappa Ghejge about why he boarded the reserved coach, Ghejge allegedly started cross-questioning him. After a heated argument, Modi dialled the Railway Protection Force (RPF) helpline 182 to lodge a complaint against him. Modi alleged that Ghejge also tried to assault him. When Sanjay Modi asked Dhondappa Ghejge about why he boarded the reserved coach, Ghejge allegedly started cross-questioning him. After a heated argument, Modi dialled the Railway Protection Force (RPF) helpline 182 to lodge a complaint against him. Modi alleged that Ghejge also tried to assault him.

THE GOVERNMENT Railway Police (GRP) arrested a police officer who was travelling in a coach reserved for the handicapped in a local train on Saturday morning. The officer attached with the Mumbai police was arrested after a 50-year-old man travelling in the coach contacted the railway helpline and insisted an FIR be registered against him. The police booked the officer under the Rights of Persons With Disabilities (RPWD) Act.

As per the railway police, the incident took place on Saturday morning when the complainant, Sanjay Modi, a differently abled man began his journey from Dahisar to Churchgage in the 8.24 am UP fast local. When Modi boarded the coach reserved for the handicapped, he found that seats were occupied by people without any disability, police said. Modi got into an argument with Dhondappa Ghejge (24), who entered the reserved compartment at Dadar. Ghejge, Modi found, was an officer attached to the Local Arms unit of the Mumbai police.

In his complaint to the police, Modi said that he was seated on the floor of the train when Ghejge — wearing a khakhi pant — entered the coach. When Modi asked Ghejge about why he boarded the reserved coach, Ghejge allegedly started cross-questioning him. After a heated argument, Modi dialled the Railway Protection Force (RPF) helpline 182 to lodge a complaint against him. Modi alleged that Ghejge also tried to assault him.

After the train reached Mumbai Central, RPF officials apprehended Ghejge, police said. Later, Modi and Ghejge were taken to the RPF office.

Modi further alleged that Ghejge also tried to threaten and assault him at the RPF office. Modi insisted that a case be registered against Ghejge, following which they were taken to the GRP office, where an FIR was registered against Ghejge under sections of the RPWD Act.

