Cop, former CISF jawan booked for ‘assaulting’ physically challenged man

A Thane rural constable and an ex-CISF constable were booked by Kurla railway police on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a physically challenged man and travelling in the ‘handicap’ compartment of a local from Thane. Both had allegedly assaulted a government official and posed as GRP men on duty. The complainant, Sagar Bornare, said: “In a fast local towards CSTM, I spotted two able-bodied men. When I approached them regarding their disability, they started abusing me. They kept saying they were from Railway police force of Ghatkopar.”

But when they couldn’t provide credentials, Bornare started tweeting about them and tried to click their picture. “They realised I was taking their picture and started hitting me to grab my phone. They even twisted my hand and damaged my phone,” he said. Bornare then called the helpline and both men were detained at Ghatkopar from where they were taken to Kurla.

According to Kurla railway police, the two were identified as Samir Pathan and Saifan Pathan. “Samir is a constable with the Thane rural police and Saifan has taken voluntary retirement from CISF. They are brothers and were travelling ticketless in the disabled compartment,” said an inspector. “We have booked them under relevant sections of the Disability Act,” he added.

