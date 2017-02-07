Cop dies, wife escapes with minor injuries after trailer rams his bike

A 45-year-old police constable died in Sion Sunday after a speeding trailer truck hit his motorbike from behind. His wife, who was riding pillion, escaped with minor injuries. Constable Pratap Chavan was posted at Unit 4 of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Antop Hill. At 7.30 pm Sunday, he was riding back home in Bhoiwada with his wife Pranita when the accident occurred. According to the police, as he was passing by Chunabhatti on the Sion-Trombay Road, a trailer truck hit his motorbike from behind. Both Pratap and Pranita were thrown off the vehicle due to the impact.

They were rushed to hospital, where Pratap was declared dead on arrival. Pranita was discharged after being treated for minor injuries.

Trailer driver Shiv Charan Singh (21), who initially fled the scene without stopping to help the couple, was nabbed by the police later.

“The accused was driving on the left side lane when he decided to take a sharp right turn without signalling to the vehicle ahead and struck the deceased,” said Sunil Bhosale, senior inspector, Chunabhatti police station.