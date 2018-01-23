Conviction in murder of three dalits: Casteism in civil society is a disease, says Nashik court

Observing that casteism in civil society is like a “disease”, the Nashik sessions court, which sentenced six men to death for killing three Dalit men in 2013, said the incident was not between individuals or families but an attack on civil society, based on caste-hatred.

On Saturday, the court sentenced Popat Darandale, Ramesh Darandale, Prakash Darandale, Ganesh Darandale, Sandip Kurhe and Ashok Navghire on charges including murder, destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy and under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to the prosecution, 22-year-old Sachin Gharu, belonging to the Mehtar (Valmiki) community, was working at the Trimurti Pavan Foundation in Nevasa taluka in Ahmednagar district. The other two victims, Sandeep Thanvar (26) and Rahul Kandare (20), were also employees of the institute. The 19-year-old daughter of the main accused, Popat Darandale, was studying at the institute.

The prosecution had submitted before the court that the girl and Gharu had fallen in love. The prosecution said the girl’s family was against the relationship as they belonged to a different caste in the Maratha community. “The accused were so blinded by the superiority of caste that they forgot basic human feelings. They forgot that one doesn’t become great simply because he is born in an upper caste, but by virtue of deeds and auspicious acts one can achieve greatness,” the court said.

“The phenomenon of honour killing is the outcome of that socio-psychic milieu of typical societies where certain patterns of behaviour of human beings, particularly the females, are recognized as bringing dishonour to their families and communities, and the lost honour is regained by killing them,” the court further said. The court took into account the brutality of the murders. While Gharu’s body was cut into pieces, Thanwar was drowned in a septic tank. The court said it showed the hatred the accused had towards the victims. The court has also ordered compensation to be paid to the victims’ kin.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App