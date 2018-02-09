Convict caught after 17 years by Thane Police Crime Branch

The Thane Police Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested a convict who had been on the run since 2001 after jumping parole. The man was allegedly living under a false identity in Uttar Pradesh. According to the Thane police, in 1994, Ramnarayn Singh, a resident of Vartak Nagar in Thane, was attacked by three men. “According to the FIR, the accused, Vedprakash Singh (48), had planned an attack to kill the complainant over a property dispute. However, the victim survived,” said an officer from the Thane crime branch.

In 1997, a sessions court gave Vedprakash Singh a life sentence and he was sent to the Yerawada jail in Pune, sources said. In 2001, Singh was granted parole for 14 days and he never returned to the Pune jail after that.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App