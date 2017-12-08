Convene DPC meet in 4 weeks to consider IPS officer’s promotion: Bombay High Court to govt

Representational photo Representational photo

The Bombay High Court has asked the Maharashtra government to convene a Departmental Promotional Committee meeting within four weeks to consider the case for the promotion of senior IPS officer Sanjay Pandey as an additional director general of police (ADGP). In November 2016, ADGP, State Home Guards, Sanjay Pandey moved the Bombay High Court against a Government Resolution (GR) issued by the home department that delayed his promotion.

The GR stated the period of almost three years when the said officer had quit the force and joined a private firm be treated as ‘dies non’ — meaning a day that cannot be treated as duty for any purpose. It does not constitute a break in service. But the period treated as ‘dies non’ does not qualify as service for pensionary benefits or increment.

“Since an officer junior to Pandey has already been promoted as DG rank, the government has to now consider his case for promotion in accordance with law,” Ranbir Singh, Pandey’s counsel, told The Indian Express.

