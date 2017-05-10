Contractor shot dead, associate injured in Dombivli

NEARLY 10 men shot dead a contractor and injured his associate in Dombivli in broad daylight on Tuesday. Police suspect the attack was the fallout of a dispute between local contractors and the deceased, Kishore Chaudhari (45), who had recently started working as a contractor in Dombivli. Police suspect the attackers, who pumped eight bullets into Chaudhari, carried out the murder to scare off any contractor from working in the Balajinagar area of Dombivli, a stronghold of the suspects.

According to police, the incident took place in the Cholegaon Balajinagar area of Dombivli (East) at 11.45 am. Chaudhari along with associate Nitin Joshi (45), also a contractor, were at a ground floor flat he was renovating. “Chaudhari had been paid around Rs 50,000 to renovate the flat. This probably did not go down well with a cartel of local contractors used to bagging all work in the Cholegaon area. This had led to fights between Chaudhari and the accused in the past as well,” said an officer from Thane police.

On Tuesday, nearly 10 men came in a four-wheeler to the flat. The accused barged into the flat and shot nearly 10 rounds. Of these, eight bullets hit Chaudhari, killing him. Joshi sustained one bullet injury.

After the accused fled, local residents rushed the duo to hospital. Joshi is currently recuperating at Shivam hospital.

A police officer said after the local contractors and Chaudhari fell out, the latter had approached the Dombivli police station, where a non-cognisable complaint had been registered. The officer said the accused had been redeveloping several properties in the area.

“While the flat being renovated by Chaudhari was small, we suspect the local contractors’ cartel felt threatened,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now